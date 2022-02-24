PHS wrestlers qualify for state tournament

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Three Pawhuska High School wrestlers have qualified for the state tournament for 2022. They are, from left, Lesharo Wildcat, Marion McCartney and Ryck Quillen. Wildcat, a senior, wrestles at 195 pounds. McCartney, a junior, wrestles at 132 pounds, and Quillen, a senior, wrestles at 138 pounds. At the East Regional, held at Jay, Wildcat finished 3rd in his weight class, McCartney finished fourth in hers, and Quillen finished fourth in his. Their coach is Chris Rumsey.