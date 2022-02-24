Avant girls make state semifinals

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Avant School's girls basketball team recently finished the 2021-22 season with a trip to the Oklahoma Rural Elementary Schools (ORES) state tournament. Avant made it to the state semifinals and ended the season with a record of 18 wins, 3 losses. Most of the girls have played together since fourth grade. Team members include, at rear from left, Abbie Bonney (54), Emily Bushyhead (50), Emily Hutchcraft (35), Makayla Hutchcraft (2), Rylee Roach (23), and Emery Holcomb (1); and front from left, Jacey Phillips (11), Laneigh Reeves (13), Nellie Holcomb (12) and Lyndsi Hicks (55). Coaches included Head Coach Sean Holcomb and Assistant Coach Michael Bingamon. Nellie Holcomb and Lyndsi Hicks made the All State Tournament Team. Their school superintendent is Mindy Englett. "They love to play basketball," Coach Sean Holcomb said.