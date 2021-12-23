Lady Huskies sweep to victory at Oilton

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

The Pawhuska Lady Huskies basketball team recently won the Oilton Tournament. The Lady Huskies defeated teams from Barnsdall, Oilton and Pawnee to win the tournament. As of last Friday, Dec. 17, with one game left before the holiday break, the Lady Huskies were off to a 5-0 start for the 2021-22 season. Pictured are, back row from left, Kambrie Jones, Ryleigh Steelman, Jordan Nelson, Miya Curry, Ne'Vaeh Taylor, Fallon Bowman, Jayden Sloan, Hannah Reynolds and Shanell Cochrane; and front row from left, Pari Harper, Makenna Justus, Maggie Green, Jaiden Crawford and Gloria Baker. After a Dec. 18 game at home versus Riverfield, the ladies were slated to take a breather until Jan. 4, when they have a home game scheduled against Dewey.