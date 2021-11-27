Huskies defeat Badgers, 47-0, will now face Cashion

The Pawhuska Huskies were dominant Friday, in a 47-0 road win over Elmore City-Pernell. The win propels the Huskies into a Class A football semifinal against defending state champion Cashion.

More important to Pawhuska, it is a rematch with the opponent that eliminated the 2020 Huskies from title contention by a score of 7-6. The 2021 Huskies will enter the semifinal Dec. 3 with a record of 11-2. The Cashion Wildcats are 11-1, having defeated Woodland (Fairfax) on Friday by a 41-22 score.

The winner of the semi will play either Ringling or Morrison for the Class A championship.

Early in Pawhuska’s tilt with Elmore City-Pernell, it was clear the Badgers would have trouble keeping up with the Huskies fast-paced air attack.

Pawhuska’s first half scoring avalanche did not begin, however, until quarterback Todd Drummond nudged the ball over the Badgers’ goal line with 5:06 left in the first quarter. Pawhuska converted for two points and led, 8-0.

On the ensuing Elmore City-Pernell possession, Pawhuska’s A.J. Soliano intercepted a pass and put the Huskies in business at the ECP 49.

With 2:21 left in the quarter, Pawhuska receiver Dalton Hurd made a spectacular grab of a Drummond pass into the ECP end zone for six more points. After a penalty moved the ball back five yards, the Huskies kicked for a single extra point rather than going for 2. The score was 15-0, which is how the first quarter ended.

With 10:31 left in the second quarter, Pawhuska senior Mason Gilkey intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. Deacon Hendren ran the ball in on a 2-point conversion and the Huskies extended their advantage to 23-0.

By halftime, the score was 40-0. The Huskies’ speed, athleticism and depth on both sides of the ball simply overwhelmed the Badgers.

In the third quarter, ECP mounted perhaps its most effective possession of the game, but the Huskies’ defense stopped it in dramatic fashion. Pawhuska senior linebacker Jack Long sacked the ECP quarterback and stripped the ball from his possession. John Reed ran the ball in for a defensive score. Senior kicker Cooper Kyler kicked the PAT and the Huskies led, 47-0. The remainder of the game was marked by spirited play by both teams, but the outcome was not in doubt.

Overall, Pawhuska’s effort was somewhat marred by penalties and turnovers, which the Huskies will undoubtedly strive to avoid when they play Cashion.

