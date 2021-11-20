Huskies defeat Hornets, 53-29, and advance

The Pawhuska Huskies got off to a bad start Nov. 19. Todd Drummond threw an interception on the Huskies’ first possession, and a Colcord defender returned it for a touchdown.

The Hornets successfully converted for two extra points, and led Pawhuska by a score of 8-0. The lead wouldn’t last long.

By the end of the first quarter, Pawhuska had scored three times and led Colcord, 23-8. The Hornets didn’t make a first down until the second quarter, and didn’t score again until the fourth quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Pawhuska receiver Dalton Hurd caught a pass from Drummond and ran for a touchdown. Fellow receiver Mason Gilkey threw an important block for him. Pawhuska extended its lead to 29-8.

With 5:11 left in the opening half, Drummond ran for a touchdown on a third-and-goal play. Cooper Kyler kicked the PAT and Pawhuska led, 36-8.

A week earlier, against Hominy, the Huskies led 36-6 at the half. Against Colcord, they managed more than 40 points before the intermission.

With 22 seconds left in the second quarter, Drummond ran it in again, making the score 42-8. Kyler made the kick and it was 43-8.

The Huskies scored for the final time on a Cooper Kyler field goal with 9:15 left in the fourth quarter. The score was 53-8.

Colcord scored its first offensive touchdown of the evening with 8:54 left in the game and went on to narrow the score to 53-29 by the end.

After the surprise of Colcord’s opening score on its interception of Drummond, the Hornets did not seriously threaten the Huskies again.

Pawhuska is scheduled to play on the road next, on the Friday after Thanksgiving, against Elmore City-Pernell, which defeated Burns Flat-Dill City by a score of 30-8.

Pawhuska is now 10-2 for the season, and the Colcord game was the Huskies’ last contest for 2021 at their beloved Ormand Beach Memorial Stadium. They will need three more victories to win a state Class A title.

