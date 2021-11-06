Huskies defeat Ketchum, get ready for playoffs

The Pawhuska Huskies routed district opponent Ketchum on Friday night, Nov. 5 by a score of 62-0 and prepared to host a first-round playoff game Nov. 12.

The Huskies were anticipating, in the aftermath of the win over Ketchum, that their round-one playoff opponent would likely be their in-county rival, the Hominy Bucks. Hominy defeated Pawhuska, 33-31, in a barn burner of a rivalry game on Sept. 17, played at Hominy.

The Bucks finished their regular season with a 33-0 road win over Chelsea and a 7-3 record.

Pawhuska is 8-2 and Hominy was one of only two teams to deal the Huskies the sting of defeat.

A rematch of “the Battle of the Osage” is expected to draw a capacity crowd to Ormand Beach Memorial Stadium.

The Huskies are now District A-5 champs for the second consecutive season. The team has not lost a district game in two years.

The Ketchum game was Senior Night, and Pawhuska's seniors cleaned up. Senior receiver Mason Gilkey scored two touchdowns. Senior receiver Dalton Hurd scored three touchdowns. Senior running back Jack Long ran for a touchdown. The seniors were hot, and the Huskies led the Warriors by a count of 50-0 by halftime.

Ketchum was the third straight team the Huskies shut out. Pawhuska hasn’t given up a point since the Oct. 8 win over Quapaw.

The Pawhuska coaching staff was beginning to play reserves, particularly on defense, by the second quarter to make sure everyone had plenty of game experience going into the playoff run that Head Coach Matt Hennesy intends to result in a state Class A championship.

The 2020 Pawhuska Huskies fell just short of a state title, losing 7-6 to Cashion in a state semi-final. The 2021 team is Hennesy's fourth at Pawhuska, and the football program has rebounded from an 0-10 season the year before he arrived to post an overall record of 37-10 so far.

XX