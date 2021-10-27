Huskies win by forfeit over Afton

The Pawhuska Huskies football team improved to 6-2 on the season last week, winning by forfeit over the Afton Eagles.

The Huskies have two regular season games left, versus Wyandotte and Ketchum. The Wyandotte game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, at Wyandotte. The Ketchum game is to be at Pawhuska.

Pawhuska Head Coach Matt Hennesy said he made an attempt to find an opponent to play Oct. 22, after learning that Afton would not be available. Nothing worked out.

Hennesy said the unplanned idle date would allow the Huskies an extra week to heal up from any injuries that might have been plaguing them.

"You control what you can control, and that's our practices," Hennesy said. He acknowledged that the Huskies have been playing well on an all-around basis. The Oct. 14 home game versus Oklahoma Union yielded a 44-0 win over a district opponent.

"We're playing pretty well right now," Hennesy said, explaining that he and his coaching staff would use the extra time to work on developing team depth.

The Huskies' offense has developed into a well-rounded operation this season, with quarterback Todd Drummond throwing for 1,832 yards and 30 touchdowns so far, with just 6 interceptions.

Senior wideout Mason Gilkey has been Drummond's leading target, catching 51 passes for 725 yards and 13 touchdowns. A.J. Soliano has caught 24 passes for 324 yards and 4 touchdowns, and senior Dalton Hurd (who has been injured part of the time) has caught 13 passes for 269 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Drummond has led the team in rushing, with 282 yards and 9 touchdowns, followed by Tyrel Richardson with 233 yards and 4 touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, senior Lesharo Wildcat has been the leading tackler, with 86 overall tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.

Wildcat had 17 tackles in the Oklahoma Union game, followed by Connor Easley, who had 12 tackles, and Jack Long, who had 11. Deacon Hendren, A.J. Soliano, and Nathan Deatherage each recorded 10 tackles.

The Huskies, who were District A-5 champs a year ago, are undefeated in district play and appear to be preparing for another vigorous playoff run in pursuit of a gold ball.