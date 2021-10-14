Pawhuska shuts down Oklahoma Union, 44-0

The Pawhuska Huskies turned in a dominant performance Thursday, Oct. 14, defeating Oklahoma Union by a score of 44-0 in a district game. The game was played on Thursday because of fall break.

Oklahoma Union came into the game with a 4-1 record overall. Like Pawhuska, it was undefeated in district play. There was some speculation prior to the game that the Huskies and Cougars might be deciding the District A-5 title.

Pawhuska left no doubt of its overall superiority. The Huskies led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter, 30-0 by the end of the first half, and 37-0 at the end of the third quarter. Numerous PHS starters played into the fourth quarter, with Deacon Hendren only taking over for Todd Drummond at quarterback with about five and a half minutes left.

Drummond scored the first touchdown of the evening on a quarterback keeper with 10:01 left in the first quarter. He made several impressive runs against Oklahoma Union during the game.

Drummond then passed to Dalton Hurd for the second score of the evening with 3:03 left in the opening quarter. Two-point attempts following the first two Huskies' touchdowns failed.

The first quarter ended with Pawhuska in possession of the ball, deep in OKU's end of the field. The Huskies scored just seconds into the second quarter on a pass from Drummond to wide receiver Mason Gilkey. Lesharo Wildcat ran the ball in for two extra points and Pawhuska led by a count of 20-0 with 11:49 left in the first half.

OKU's defense was unable to regularly stop the Huskies' offense, and the Cougars' offense failed to pose a credible threat to score.

The primary bright spot for the Cougars was senior wide receiver and defensive back Baylor Nash, who twice intercepted Todd Drummond and ran one of those interceptions back to about the Pawhuska 23-yard line in the third quarter.

OKU was unable to convert on that field position, and its offense turned the ball over on downs.

With the exception of the interceptions by Nash, Drummond and his receivers -- particularly Mason Gilkey and Dalton Hurd -- largely had their way with the Cougars.

Another highlight for the Huskies was kicker Cooper Kyler kicking a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter. He also nearly made a 50-yarder right before the intermission; the ball was on target but fell just short.

Pawhuska is now 5-2 on the season and 4-0 in district play. The Huskies are scheduled to be on the road next week against Afton, another district opponent.

Afton lost Thursday, Oct. 14 to Quapaw by a score of 48-16. Pawhuska defeated Quapaw by a score of 57-6 on Oct. 8.