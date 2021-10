Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Jim Redwine, left, and Ron Reed, right, helped the Pawhuska Huskies football coaching staff last week by making motivational remarks to the 2021 Huskies football team prior to its homecoming game versus Quapaw. They commented following a team meal at the Pawhuska First United Methodist Church. Redwine, who graduated from Pawhuska High in 1961 and had been a linebacker for the Huskies, urged the players to make their ancestors proud.