Pawhuska defeats third straight district opponent

For the third straight week, the Pawhuska Huskies soundly defeated a district opponent. The Huskies posted a 50-0 lead by halftime, en route to a 57-6 win over the visiting Quapaw Wildcats. It was Pawhuska's football homecoming for 2021.

In the last three weeks, the Huskies have beaten district opponents Commerce (75-14), Fairland (62-12), and now Quapaw. Pawhuska has improved its season record to 4 wins, 2 losses and is scheduled to play at home on Thursday, Oct. 14 against district opponent Oklahoma Union.

Pawhuska is undefeated so far in district play. Head Coach Matt Hennesy and his staff have reminded their players that the team's two losses (by six points in overtime to Victory Christian, and by two points in a heartbreaker to Hominy) are evidence they can't let down their guard if they want to achieve their goals in the playoffs.

The Huskies led 30-0 at the end of the first quarter against Quapaw, and 50-0 at the half. By late in the second half, Pawhuska was getting all of its reserves a chance to play.