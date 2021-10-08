Karlie Long named PHS Homecoming Queen

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Lesharo Wildcat, No. 71, escorts Pawhuska Homecoming Queen Karlie Long onto the football field Oct. 8 at Ormand Beach Memorial Stadium. The annual football homecoming activities took place during halftime due to technical difficulties. Other members of the Homecoming Court included Freshman Attendant Kylee Avallone; Freshman Escort Parker Delgadillo; Sophomore Attendant Gloria Baker; Sophomore Escort Traven Richardson; Junior Attendant Shae Bellamy; Junior Escort Devin Bighorse; Senior Attendant Linaye Jeffers; Senior Attendant Escort Blaine Sweeden; and Senior Crowning Captain Mason Gilkey.