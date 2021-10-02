Huskies defeat Owls, 62-12, improve to 3-2 for season

The Pawhuska Huskies led 28-0 by the end of the first quarter Oct. 1, in a district road game against the Fairland Owls. The score was 49-6 in favor of Pawhuska by the half, and the clock was allowed to run freely during the second half.

Still, Fairland showed improvement over last season, when the Huskies defeated them by a score of 92-0 on Pawhuska's 2020 Homecoming. The Owls were aided this time by a new head coach and a more productive offense.

The final score Friday was Pawhuska 62, Fairland 12. The Huskies are now 3-2 overall and 2-0 in their district. Their next game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8 versus Quapaw. It will be Homecoming for Pawhuska.

Quapaw will be 4-1 coming in, with its only loss to Riverton, Kansas.

Pawhuska will be looking to win its third consecutive district game.

