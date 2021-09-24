Huskies defeat Tigers, 75-14, in district game

Pawhuska defeated Commerce in a district game Friday, Aug. 24, by a score of 75-14. The win improved Pawhuska's season record to 2 wins, 2 losses and gave the home fans something to celebrate after a disappointing loss Sept. 17 at Hominy in the annual "Battle of the Osage."

Pawhuska dominated Commerce from the beginning. The Huskies led by a score of 38-0 at the end of the first quarter, and 68-0 at the half. Commerce not only didn't score, it didn't mount a single threatening drive of any kind in the opening half.

Pawhuska's defense had no trouble containing the Tigers and shutting them down. That marked a dramatic improvement over the difficulties that the Huskies experienced earlier in the season with mobile quarterbacks.

Pawhuska was also consistently effective in making two-point conversions and single-point kicks after scoring -- a welcome improvement over their ineffectiveness in the extra point department against Hominy during a 33-31 loss a week earlier.

Commerce came into the game against Pawhuska with a record of 2 wins, 1 loss. The Tigers had defeated Galena, Kansas by a score of 40-14, and had defeated Chelsea, 40-12. Their only loss had been 28-20 to a 2A Kiefer team.

The Tigers were no match for Head Coach Matt Hennesy's Huskie wrecking crew, though. Junior quarterback Todd Drummond operated the Pawhuska offense aggressively, running with power when he chose to tuck the ball under his arm and take off.

Pawhuska is scheduled to be on the road Oct. 1 against Fairland. The Huskies will return home Oct. 8 versus Quapaw.