Huskies come roaring back, defeat Perry in 2021 football opener

The Pawhuska Huskies had trouble containing the Perry Maroons early during their football matchup Friday, Aug. 27.

The Huskies appeared to have the Maroons pinned at fourth down and goal from the Pawhuska 22-yard line, but the Maroons promptly struck for the first score of the game with 7:41 left in the opening quarter. Perry kicked the point after and led, 7-0.

The Maroons scored again on a long run with 5:23 left in the first quarter, kicked the extra point and led the Huskies, 14-0, in front of a startled home crowd.

Pawhuska's junior quarterback, Todd Drummond, responded by leading the Huskies on a scoring drive. The Huskies failed to convert on a two-point attempt and trailed the Maroons, 14-6, with 3:41 to go in the first quarter.

Perry came right back with a long scoring pass, made the extra point and led by a count of 21-6 with 2:47 to go in quarter number one. It was the last time the Maroons would score.

The quarter ended with Perry ahead, 21-12. By half-time, the score was 40-21 in favor of Pawhuska. The Maroons still showed signs of life in the second half, but Pawhuska's defense increasingly managed to contain Perry and interrupt any offensive momentum it might appear about to generate.

Pawhuska senior Dalton Hurd had a banner night, catching a touchdown pass, returning a punt for a touchdown and returning an interception for a touchdown.

Drummond, who has stepped into the starting quarterback role this season, seemed poised Friday night. He didn't become flustered by Perry's early lead, and quickly made convincing throws to his receivers. As the night wore on, he seemed increasingly comfortable with his teammates and their mission.

Pawhuska is scheduled to be on the road Sept. 3 at Victory Christian.