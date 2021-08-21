Huskies win half-game, 16-6

The 2021 Pawhuska Huskies football team posted a 16-6 win Friday night in a preseason scrimmage half-game against Rejoice Christian.

In the scoreless opening period, Pawhuska defenders had their hands full, keeping Rejoice’s scrambling junior quarterback Chance Wilson from leading the Eagles to a touchdown. The Huskies put plenty of pressure on Wilson but found him elusive and dangerous once he committed himself to the run.

Rejoice missed on two first-period field goal attempts that could have given them a lead. The matchup between Rejoice and Pawhuska was the concluding event of the second annual Pioneer Woman Classic preseason high school football scrimmage event.

Following a brief intermission, Pawhuska’s junior starting quarterback Todd Drummond led the Huskies on a scoring drive during which he completed all but one of his passes. Drummond appeared more focused and accurate during the drive than he had earlier in the evening. The Huskies took an 8-0 lead.

Rejoice cut the lead to 8-6, when Wilson threw a strike over the middle following a time out.

Pawhuska bounced right back, however, with senior Dalton Hurd turning in a sparkling run on a scoring play with just over 7 minutes left. Hurd displayed his characteristic knack for navigating his way through a crowd. The Huskies made the two-point conversion and led 16-6.

Pawhuska senior Mason Gilkey made impressive plays on both sides of the ball Friday. He made important receptions on offense, and had an interception and key tackles on defense.

Pawhuska is scheduled to open the regular season Friday, Aug. 27 at home versus Perry.

