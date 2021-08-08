Pawhuska Athletic Complex to be renamed for Duke Atterberry

The Pawhuska Athletic Complex, located next to the football field at Ormand Beach Memorial Stadium, is to be renamed Friday, Aug. 27, in honor of the late Duke Atterberry, who was a legend to local football fans as both a player and a coach.

The new name of the building will be the Duke Atterberry Champion Factory. Atterberry died in February at the age of 69, after a courageous battle with cancer.

The renaming of the PAC will be just one of the special features of the opening night of the 2021 season of Pawhuska Huskies football.

Aug. 27 will also be Huskie Alumni Night. Anyone who played football for Pawhuska High School, or was a cheerleader, or played in the band is invited to a social at 6 p.m., prior to the game, which starts at 7 p.m. The Huskie alums will be admitted to the game free of charge.

Former football players and cheerleaders will be allowed down onto the track, next to the field, during the game. Former band members are encouraged to bring their instruments, and sit and play along with the band.

After the opening game versus Perry, the Huskies are scheduled to visit Victory Christian for a Sept. 3 road game, and Hominy on Sept. 17 for a road game. Sept. 10 is an open date.

The Huskies will return to Ormand Beach Memorial Stadium on Sept. 24 for a game against Commerce.

The Huskies were 12-1 a year ago and made it to the state Class A semifinals. They will be attempting to make another run at a state championship. This will be Head Coach Matt Hennesy's fourth year as the Huskies' mentor, with his first three teams having compiled a combined regular season and playoff record of 29 wins, 8 losses.

For fans anxious to get an early look at the 2021 Huskies, the team will be participating Friday, Aug. 20 in the second annual Pioneer Woman Classic. The team will play a half-game that night against Rejoice Christian.