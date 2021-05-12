Goff, Laird honored as top PHS career athletes

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Jamar Goff, who has participated in football, basketball and track-and-field during his high school sporting career, was honored May 3 at the Pawhuska High School All Sports Banquet, held at the Elks Lodge, as the Outstanding Career Male Athlete.

Shelby Laird, who has participated in fast-pitch softball, basketball, soccer and track-and-field during her high school sporting career, was honored May 3 at the Pawhuska High School All Sports Banquet, held at the Elks Lodge, as the Outstanding Career Female Athlete.