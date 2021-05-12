Gilkey wins state 2A titles in the 200, 400

Pawhuska High School junior Mason Gilkey won state titles in the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter run last Saturday, May 8, in the Oklahoma 2A track and field state finals.

In the final heat for the 200 meters, Gilkey posted a time of 21.81 seconds.

He also finished first in the 2A 400-meter run, posting a final heat time of 50.83 seconds.

In the boys 4X100-meter relay Saturday, a Pawhuska team consisting of junior Dalton Hurd, Gilkey, sophomore Tyrel Richardson and junior Jack Long finished second with a final heat time of 44.17 seconds.

In the boys 4X200-meter relay, a Pawhuska team consisting of Hurd, senior Tell RIchardson, Gilkey and Long finished fourth with a final heat time of 1:33.63.

Pawhuska senior Jamar Goff finished fifth in the boys shot put, and PHS sophomore Todd Drummond was sixth in the discus throw.

Among PHS female track and field athletes who qualified for the state 2A finals, Kelsi Seiger finished seventh in the shot put, and Micah McNeil finished 10th in the 1,600-meter run.