Talby Justus bound for Bartlesville High

Basketball coach Talby Justus has decided to leave the Pawhuska High School boys varsity head coaching job to become head coach of the girls program at Bartlesville High, Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash said Monday night.

Cash said he learned of the move earlier Monday. He said his phone had been “blowing up” as word spread.

Justus is a former associate head coach of women’s basketball at the University of Texas at Arlington. He left that post to become boys head coach and co-athletic director at Pawhuska High.

Justus 2020-21 PHS Huskies finished 14-5 and made an area tournament appearance. Justus replaced Jake Christenson, whose 2019-20 team went 19-10 and made an area tournament appearance.

Pawhuska will now be looking for a boys basketball head coach.

