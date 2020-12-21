Bryce Drummond to join 'Mean Green' for 2021 season

Bryce Drummond last week signed a letter of intent to play football in 2021 for the North Texas Mean Green.

Drummond was the leader of an explosive offensive attack at Pawhuska High School during the 2020 season that helped lead the Huskies to a record of 12 wins, 1 loss and an appearance in a state semifinal game. The previous season, when Drummond was a junior, the Huskies went 11-2 and made the state Class A quarterfinals.

Drummond's stats reflect that he was a legitimate double-threat quarterback who could beat opponents with his throwing arm or by running.

As a senior, Drummond completed 73 percent of his passes for 4,015 yards and 59 touchdowns. He was intercepted just 6 times. He also threw for 32 two-point conversions.

Drummond also ran the ball his senior year for a team-leading 713 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 two-point conversions.

Drummond, who was named the overall Most Valuable Player in District A-5 for the 2020 season, also contributed to the Huskies' success on defense. He had 24 tackles and an interception on the defensive side.

Drummond's excellence in his senior year followed extremely promising sophomore and junior seasons. Overall, he passed for 111 touchdowns and ran for 48 more during his three seasons as the Huskies' quarterback. He also made 130 tackles, most of them at linebacker, on the defensive side.

Pawhuska Head Coach Matt Hennesy said Drummond will be enrolling soon at the University of North Texas to get started on his university classes.

Drummond is the son of Ladd and Ree Drummond.

Hennesy also voiced pride in the play of his team in its final game for 2020, which was a 7-6 home loss in a state Class A semifinal game to Cashion, which went on to win the state title.

"I was proud of our boys, about how they fought," Hennesy said. "We just never got a break. It was just little things here and there. I felt the game was extremely well-called."

Hennesy said he considered the semifinal appearance another step forward for the Pawhuska football program. The program's annual postseason honors event is currently set for Jan. 20, he said.