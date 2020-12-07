Huskies win coin toss, will host Cashion

The Pawhuska Huskies won a coin toss on Saturday morning, securing the right to host a Class A semifinal football game this Friday versus the Cashion Wildcats.

The Huskies, at 12-0, and the Wildcats, at 13-0, are both unbeaten. Cashion finished No. 2 in Class A last year, losing in the state final to the Ringling Blue Devils. Ringling defeated Pawhuska last year in the quarterfinals.

Pawhuska Head Coach Matt Hennesy said he and his staff have been preparing all year for the possibility that the Huskies would face Cashion if they were to make the semifinals. Cashion advanced last Friday with a 41-22 win over the Woodland (Fairfax) Cougars.

The Huskies on Friday thumped the Mooreland Bearcats, 44-6, in a 2020 quarterfinal matchup, played here at Ormand Beach Stadium.

Pawhuska opened the scoring on its second possession of the night, with senior quarterback Bryce Drummond throwing a 78-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Dalton Hurd. Hurd caught the ball in the middle of the field and outran opposing defenders. The try for a two-point conversion was unsuccessful and the Huskies went up, 6-0, with 9:19 to go in the first quarter.

Pawhuska scored again, on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Drummond to Mason Gilkey, with 5:25 left in the opening period. The two-point try failed and the Huskies led, 12-0.

Early in the second quarter, Pawhuska stopped Mooreland on a fourth-down run, forcing a turnover on downs inside the Huskies' 30-yard line. Pawhuska quickly took the ball the length of the field, with Jack Long breaking a run of about 35 yards and Drummond following up with a lengthy quarterback keeper for a touchdown. Pawhuska converted for two points and led, 20-0, with 11:18 remaining in the first half.

Pawhuska led, 28-0, at the half, and extended its lead to 44-0 with 11:03 left in the fourth quarter. Mooreland played a slow, methodical, ball-control style of offense, chewing up chunks of time and keeping the Pawhuska defense on the field for extended periods.

Jack Long, Lesharo Wildcat, A.J. Soliano and Hagen McGuire led the Huskies in tackles during the Mooreland game, with 17, 13, 12 and 10 stops, respectively.

Bryce Drummond completed 22 of 28 passes Friday for 313 yards and five touchdowns. Mooreland intercepted him twice. Drummond also ran three times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He gave up one fumble.

Gilkey had two touchdown receptions for the game. Hurd, Holton Justus and Hagen McGuire each had one touchdown reception. Jack Long carried the ball six times for 59 yards.