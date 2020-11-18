Huskies named All-District

Pawhuska High School’s head football coach and several senior players have been named for All-District awards in District A-5.

Matt Hennesy, head coach of the PHS Huskies, has been named Coach of the Year in District A-5. The 2020 Huskies are 10-0 and District champions.

Pawhuska’s senior quarterback, Bryce Drummond, was selected overall Most Valuable Player for District A-5 for 2020.

Pawhuska defensive lineman Jamar Goff was named Co-Defensive MVP.

Dylan Doyal was named one of two offensive linemen of the year, and Tell Richardson was chosen as one of two outside linebackers of the year.

Cody Starr was chosen All-District at defensive back, and Holton Justus was chosen All-District at wide receiver.

Honorable mention selections included Lane Cosby at defensive back and Gov Camargo on special teams.