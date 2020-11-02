Huskies remain perfect with romp past Wyandotte

Mike Tupa

For the Journal-Capital

Just like Mary Poppins, on Friday the unbeaten Pawhuska High School football team was practically perfect in every way.

In fact, the Huskies' passing game proved to be painstakingly impeccable — 17-of-17 for 336 yards and seven touchdowns — in the 86-0 trouncing of Wyandotte High.

Pawhuska extended its undefeated mark to 9-0 as it closes in on the first 10-0 campaign in program history.

The Huskies surpassed 80 points for the second time this season — but this week proved especially meaningful to Pawhuska head coach Matt Hennesy.

"I was really proud of our kids," he said, and then referred to the harsh workout conditions earlier in the week, which included a couple of days of the temperature barely — if ever — getting above freezing, and the gloomy clouds crying spurts of chilling rain.

"We had great practices Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in that weather," Hennesy said. "I told them that if we're going to be playing in December, which is our goal, we're going to have bad weather. And, with our brand of football, we have to get used to performing in it. … Our practices went really well and we got rewarded with good weather."

But, the Wyandotte Bears felt another kind of freeze in Friday's fray — an arctic snubbing between the lines.

They could do little else Friday but sigh, rub their chins and watch the time crawl slowly by, while Pawhuska senior quarterback Bryce Drummond turned in one of his finest days — 13-of-13 passing for 291 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 66 yards and a score.

After Pawhuska head coach Hennesy pulled his starters at halftime — with the Huskies ahead, 72-0 — backup quarterback Todd Drummond connected on 4-of-4 passes for 45 yards and another touchdown.

Five different receivers scored touchdowns — Dalton Hurd and Cody Starr with two apiece, and Mason Gilkey, Hagen McGuire and J. Hendren with one each.

Hurd also returned two punt for touchdowns — although one was called back due to a penalty.

Hennesy also praised the kickoff expertise by Cooper Kyler, who nailed the ball at the 3-yard line on one kick.

It all added up to a 72-0 lead at halftime.

Meanwhile, the Huskie defense leveled the Bears for negative offensive yards, Hennesy said.

The jayvee defense maintained the shutout in the second half, he added.

Bryce Drummond spearheaded the offensive attack with 357 yards of total offense and seven total touchdowns. He also threw for two 2-pointers and ran in another one.

Jack Long carried the ball twice — and scored on one of them.

The Drummond brothers spread the throws around to nine different receivers. Hurd, Holton Justus and McGuire led the way with four catches apiece, followed by Starr with two.

Hurd finished with 96 yards in aerials, followed by Justus with 78 and Gilkey with 61.

Long, Bryce Drummond, D. Doyal, Hurd and Hendren each ran for a two-point conversion.

Pawhuska — which is just one win away from running the regular-season table — plays host Friday to Ketchum (0-8).

The Huskies have accumulated three shutouts and are averaging more than 66 points scored per game.