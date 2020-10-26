Huskies defeat Afton, 66-0, in district game

Pawhuska had a big night on defense Friday, holding the visiting Afton Eagles to minus 46 yards of offense and zero points in a 66-0 victory that improved the Huskes' season record to 8-0 overall, 4-0 in district play.

The Huskies' defense made 31 tackles for loss en route to its second shutout of the season. Pawhuska also blanked Fairland on Oct. 2 in a 92-0 win.

Jack Long led the Pawhuska defense in tackles Friday with 13, raising his team-leading season total to 80 tackles, including eight sacks.

Long had a big night on both sides of the ball, leading the Huskies in rushing with 88 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Long also caught two passes for 13 yards and another touchdown.

Afton appeared primed to attempt to spoil the Pawhuska air attack, and the Huskies countered by running the ball effectively, putting up 194 yards on the ground. Pawhuska also capitalized on scoring opportunities on defense and special teams, due in great measure to the opportunistic play and quickness of Dalton Hurd.

Pawhuska, which has scored 60 or more points in six of its eight games, got off to a slow start Friday, with the score remaining 0-0 until the Huskies broke through for a touchdown with 2:56 remaining in the opening quarter. The two-point attempt failed and Pawhuska led, 6-0.

That score held until, with 5:10 left in the half, Bryce Drummond turned a broken play into a touchdown throw to Mason Gilkey. Long took a direct snap and added the conversion and the Huskies led, 14-0. Then the Huskies began to take advantage of Afton mistakes, and of field position, to build their lead.

With 3:31 left in the first half, Hurd returned an interception for a touchdown, to put the Huskies up 20-0. Mason Gilkey scored on the two-point attempt, making it 22-0.

With 1:31 left in the half, Gilkey scored a touchdown after catching a screen pass. The two-point attempt was unsuccessful, and Pawhuska moved out to a 28-0 lead, but that wasn't the end of the first-half scoring.

Pawhuska bottled up Afton deep in its own end and used careful time management to force the Eagles to punt. Hurd returned the kick for a touchdown, Jamar Goff scored the two-point conversion on a direct snap, and the Huskies led 36-0 by the intermission.

Drummond threw for 179 yards and four touchdowns on the evening, but also had two interceptions. His brother, Todd, threw for 41 yards and a touchdown in relief.

In addition to a big district win, last Friday was special for the Huskies because they honored Cancer Warriors by wearing black jerseys with pink lettering.

The names of individuals who had battled, or are currently battling cancer, were printed across the backs of the jerseys. The Cancer Warrior game has become an annual event in the Pawhuska football schedule, highlighting the connections between the team and families in the community that have been affected by some form of cancer.

Pawhuska is next scheduled to play Wyandotte, 3-3, at home on Friday, Oct. 30.