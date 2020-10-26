Barnsdall defeats Pioneer - Pleasant Vale, 26-20

Mike Tupa

The Barnsdall Panthers (6-2, 2-1) recorded one of the sparkling upsets last Friday in Class B with a 26-20 defeat of Pioneer-Pleasant Vale.

Barnsdall linebacker Carson Auschwitz rang up an incredible 28 tackles — four of them for loss — and forced a fumble to fire up the team's ferocity factor.

He also hauled in a reception to score on a 50-yard play.

But Auschwitz wasn't Barnsdall's only dynamo. Quarterback Keegan Marin completed 13-of-23 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns — two of them to Josh Weber.

Marin ran for another 50 yards; on the defensive side, he made nine tackles and collected a sack. If that weren't enough, he recovered an onside kick, off the foot of Buddy Lavergne.

Weber checked in with 130 yards receiving on seven catches — and made six tackles on the other side of the ball.

Rounding out Barnsdall's Fierce-some Foursome was Hunter Auschwitz — 140 yards rushing on 24 carries and one touchdown.

But other Panthers also threw fuel onto the fire that scorched Pioneer-PV (5-3, 2-1).

James Allen was one of them, uncorking punts of 62 and 45 yards.

"This was a big win for us," Barnsdall head coach Kylee Sweeney said. "This can shake the whole district up."