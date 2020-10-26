Calling all 1960 Pawhuska Huskies

Members of the 1960 Pawhuska Huskies football team, or representatives of those persons, are encouraged to attend the Nov. 6 home game versus Ketchum for a pregame event, in which the 1960 team will present a signed football to the 2020 Huskies.

The 1960 team made the state semifinals, and a signed football was among memorabilia items created by the team. That aged, signed football is to be presented to the 2020 team on the occasion of its last regular season game for 2020.

Osage County rancher Ron Reed, whose brother, Jim, played on the 1960 team, is helping to organize the ball presentation.