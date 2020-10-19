Huskies down Eagles, 68-35, in Fall Break week game

The Pawhuska Huskies decisively defeated the Rejoice Christian Eagles by a score of 68-35 last Thursday in a game the Huskies led 40-7 by the half and 68-14 by the end of three quarters.

The Huskies are now 7-0 for the season.

The Eagles put up three scores in the fourth quarter with Pawhuska playing reserves on defense against Rejoice's first-team offense. Huskies miscues contributed to Rejoice's late scoring.

Rejoice, which made the Class A semifinals last season, has moved up to 2A this season and was not on the Huskies' regular season schedule for 2020. Pawhuska had been scheduled for a road game Thursday at Oklahoma Union, 4-1. Oklahoma Union is in the same division, 1A-5, as the Huskies.

Pawhuska Head Coach Matt Hennesy said Oct. 13, however, that Oklahoma Union had canceled the game based on a school policy consideration, and he had arranged with Rejoice to visit Pawhuska on Thursday.

Pawhuska quarterback Bryce Drummond opened the scoring Thursday, running up the middle for a touchdown from about 30 yards out. Drummond threw to Dalton Hurd for two points and the Huskies led, 8-0, with 10:52 left in the opening quarter.

Rejoice initially looked like it might make a game of it, striking back on its next possession to score a touchdown with 8:50 to go in the first quarter. The Eagles kicked the point after and trailed, 8-7. They would not be heard from again until the third quarter, when they scored on a long quarterback keeper to cut Pawhuska's lead from 48-7 to 48-14.

Drummond ran impressively against the Eagles, tallying 102 rushing yards on the night. Drummond now has 370 rushing yards for the season.

Drummond came into the Rejoice game with commanding stats for his passing production. He had thrown for 32 touchdowns in 6 games, with just one interception. He had also scored six rushing touchdowns.

Against Rejoice, he reversed the pattern. Drummond scored the Huskies' first five touchdowns on the ground, and didn't throw for a touchdown until he hit Hurd with a pass with 45.7 seconds left in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Drummond ran for a sixth touchdown on the night, and also hit speedy wideout Mason Gilkey with a 49-yard scoring strike.

Dalton Hurd had an impact game all the way around Thursday, playing a meaningful role as a receiver, a punt returner and a defender. He caught 10 passes for 138 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He turned in 79 yards on punt returns and was a constant threat to the Eagles in that capacity. He also had seven tackles and an interception on the defensive side.

Also on the defensive side of the ball Thursday, senior Tell Richardson had three sacks. That makes him the team leader in sacks for the season, with nine. Richardson was named the defensive MVP for the Rejoice game.

Pawhuska's next game is scheduled Friday at home versus Afton. This will be pink-jersey week, as the Huskies honor cancer survivors.