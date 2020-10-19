Barnsdall falls to Covington-Douglas, 48-8, in district clash

Mike Tupa

Two of the most feisty felines in District B-7 collided at Covington-Douglas — and, on this particular Thursday night, the host Wildcats proved to have a bigger bite than the Barnsdall Panthers.

But, in the category of some consolation, Barnsdall avoided becoming the Wildcats' sixth straight mercy-rule victim (45-point margin) in the 48-8 loss.

At least the Panthers — competing this season for the first time in school history in the eight-man division — forced Covington-Douglas to go the distance.

Barnsdall (5-2, 1-1) suffered its first district loss, while Covington-Douglas (6-1, 2-0) continued to remain in first place.

The Wildcats took a 32-8 lead into halftime and scored 16 more points in the third quarter. Barnsdall shut out its fierce foe in the fourth quarter.

The 48-point output tied for the second-lowest a team has given up this season to the Wildcats, who had averaged 57.4 points in their previous three games.

Barnsdall — which is coached by Kylee Sweeney — will be looking to snap back next Friday, Oct. 23, when it plays host to the district's other major power in Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (5-2, 2-0).