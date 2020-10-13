Huskies defeat Wildcats, 52-19, improve to 6-0

Pawhuska's Huskies last Friday defeated the Quapaw Wildcats by a score of 52-19 in a District 1A-5 contest.

Pawhuska led, 30-12, at the half and never looked back in a game played at Quapaw. The Huskies improved to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in district, for the 2020 season. Their next game is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Oklahoma Union. This is Fall Break week, so the game is being played a day earlier than usual.

Pawhuska and the Oklahoma Union Cougars are both 3-0 in District 1A-5. Oklahoma Union is 4-1 overall, with a narrow loss to Woodland the only blemish on its record.

The Huskies and Cougars are well-acquainted with one another, having played twice last season -- in the second week of the regular season, and again in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Pawhuska won the regular season game, 60-18, and the playoff game, 52-6.

The Oklahoma Union game will be the Huskies' second straight road game. They are scheduled to return home Oct. 23 versus Afton.

Senior quarterback Bryce Drummond completed 22 of 26 passes against Quapaw for 429 yards and four touchdowns. His younger brother, Todd, completed 6 of 10 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. Neither Drummond threw an interception.

Wide receiver Mason Gilkey caught nine passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns, to lead all receivers. Gilkey now has 34 receptions for 850 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season.

On defense, senior lineman Jamar Goff was the most valuable player last Friday, making five tackles for loss and 10 tackles overall. Lesharo Wildcat and Jack Long also had big nights on defense against Quapaw.