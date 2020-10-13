Football schedule changes, Huskies to face Rejoice at home Thursday

Pawhuska Head Football Coach Matt Hennesy announced about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, that the football schedule for this week has changed.

Hennesy said Oklahoma Union canceled a game that Pawhuska was to have played Thursday evening at Oklahoma Union. Hennesy responded by working to line up another game for his team.

The Pawhuska Huskies will now play at home, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, versus the Rejoice Christian Eagles, Hennesy said.

The print edition of the Pawhuska Journal-Capital for Oct. 14, 2020, had already been completed and printed when the announcement came, so your print newspapers will still say the opponent for the week is Oklahoma Union. Disregard that information. The opponent is now Rejoice, and the game will be at 7 p.m. in Pawhuska. This is Fall Break week, so the game is on Thursday.