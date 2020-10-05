Huskies enjoy Homecoming romp over Owls, 92-0

The 2020 Pawhuska Huskies football team improved its record to 5-0 last Friday, Oct. 2, with a 92-0 Homecoming romp over the Fairland Owls. Fairland was a District 1A-5 opponent for Pawhuska, but the Owls offered little resistance.

The Huskies led 26-0 by the end of the first quarter and 80-0 by halftime. For the evening, Pawhuska had 13 touchdowns -- eight through the air, three on the ground, and two more on punt returns. The home team also had 12 points on two-point conversions and two points on a safety.

Fairland, now 1-3 for the season, had defeated Ketchum by a score of 46-0 at Fairland on Sept. 27. Pawhuska is scheduled for a Nov. 6 home game against Ketchum.

Early in the first quarter Friday, with the score still 0-0, Pawhuska appeared to be having a tougher time with itself than with the opposition. The Huskies reached the Fairland 5-yard line on a pass to Cody Starr, and then got called for procedure violations four of the next five times they tried to start a play. When the confusion subsided, Pawhuska was looking at second down and goal from the Fairland 23-yard line.

That merely seemed to give the Huskies the room they needed to work comfortably. Quarterback Bryce Drummond promptly threw to wideout Dalton Hurd for a 23-yard touchdown. The two-point try failed and Pawhuska led, 6-0, with 8:40 left in the quarter.

That was the beginning of the avalanche. Pawhuska led, 12-0, with 4:28 to go in the quarter; and 20-0 with 3:13 to go.

Bryce Drummond completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 310 yards and seven touchdowns Friday. He ran five times for 63 yards and a touchdown. For the season, he now has a 72 percent pass completion percentage, 1,736 yards through the air, 28 touchdown passes and just one interception. Drummond's younger brother, Todd, has also thrown for two touchdowns so far this season.

Receivers Mason Gilkey and Dalton Hurd have caught 22 of the 30 passing touchdowns. Gilkey caught four touchdown throws Oct. 2, while Hurd caught two. Hurd also had two touchdowns on punt returns against Fairland.

Pawhuska is scheduled to be on the road Friday versus Quapaw, which is 3-0 so far. The next game after that is scheduled to be on the road versus Oklahoma Union, which is 3-1, with its only loss coming against Woodland.

Pawhuska is slated for its next home game Oct. 23 versus Afton. Including the Afton game, the Huskies' last three regular season games are to be at home.