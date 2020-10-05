Barnsdall bottles Tornadoes on gridiron

From Staff Reports

Even back when Barnsdall was playing 11-man football, Drumright was usually a road bump on the schedule.

Now, both are down to eight-man league play — but the outcome is about like it was before. Barnsdall winning.

The Panthers teamed the Tornadoes, 64-18, last Friday, to improve to 4-1.

Barnsdall quarterback Keegan connected with five difference receivers for two or more completions each — Josh Weber (3-33, TD), Bryce Shores (3-30, TD), Brock Borrego (3-60, TD), Carson Auschwitz (3-40, TD) and James Allen (2-40).

Auschwitz also returned the second half kicked 80 yards for a touchdown, which hastened the end on the 45-point mercy rule.

Defensively, Barnsdall gave up ground about as willing as the unrepentant Grinch handed out candy canes.

Barnsdall's defensive leaders included Auschwitz (eight tackles, sack, three tackles for loss), Marin (seven tackles, sack, three for loss), Hunter Auschwitz (five tackles, 2 for loss), Weber (two tackles, interception) and Trace Wells (three tackles, two for loss).

Marin amassed 280 yards of total offense and was part of five touchdowns.

"I thought we came together tonight with our offensive execution," Barnsdall head coach Kylee Sweeney said.