Lady Huskies defeat Panama, 5-1, to take opening game of softball regional

The Pawhuska Lady Huskies won the opening game of the 2A regional fast-pitch tournament being held here Oct. 1-2, defeating Panama High by a score of 5-1. Pawhuska improved to 18-5.

The Lady Huskies batted first in their contest with the Lady Razorbacks, which began at noon and lasted about an hour and 45 minutes. Miya Curry led off with a hit to left-center that she stretched to a triple. Nevaeh Taylor was out on an infield pop, but Shelby Laird worked the Panama hurler for a walk. Madison Martin was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for the Lady Huskies. With Jordan Nelson at the plate, Curry scored on a passed ball and Pawhuska led, 1-0.

Pawhuska ace Zowie Miles retired the Lady Razorbacks in order in the bottom of the first, and Pawhuska put two runners on base in the top of the second. PHS was unable to capitalize, however, and left the runners on.

In the bottom of the second, Panama put a runner on base with one out, but Miles struck out the next hitter and the Lady Huskies used a force-out at second base to end the inning.

In the top of the third, Laird led off with a single. The next two Pawhuska hitters were retired, but Jordan Nelson worked her way through a series of Panama pitches, fouling them off, until she jumped on a pitch and drove it to the wall in center field for a double. Laird scored and the Lady Huskies led, 2-0. Miles retired the side in the bottom of the third and Pawhuska led, 2-0 after three frames.

Tennessee McCartney led off the top of the fourth with a hit to right and made it to third base after the ball got away from a Panama outfielder. Her sister, Landon McCartney, then brought her home with an infield hit, making the score 3-0. Later in the inning, Madison Martin's single to center drove in two more runs, making it 5-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, with two outs and runners at first and third, Panama finally touched Miles for a run, but the Pawhuska pitcher fielded a ground ball and threw to first for an out to end the inning.

In the fifth inning, both sides went down in order. Pawhuska went down in order in the top of the sixth, and Miles allowed one runner in the bottom of the sixth before retiring the Panama side.

The Lady Huskies had two runners on in the top of the seventh, but were unable to push any additional runs across. In the bottom of the last inning, Panama managed to load the bases with just one out but the game ended on an infield pop fly that yielded a double play.

Pawhuska was scheduled to play again at 6 p.m. against either Stroud or Chelsea.