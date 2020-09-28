Pawhuska rides passing game to 48-14 win over Commerce

Pawhuska rode the strong right arm of Bryce Drummond and the receiving talents of Dalton Hurd, Mason Gilkey and Cody Starr to seven touchdowns and a 48-14 win Friday over the Commerce Tigers in a road game.

Drummond, the Huskies' senior quarterback, completed 19 of 25 passes for 384 yards and seven scores. He was not intercepted.

Hurd caught six passes for 126 yards, four touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Gilkey caught five passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Starr caught three passes for 44 yards and one touchdown,

Four weeks into the 2020 season, Drummond has a pass completion percentage of 70%. He has thrown for 1,426 yards and 21 touchdowns, with just one interception. He has also run for 186 yards and four touchdowns.

Hurd has caught 28 balls for 512 yards and eight touchdowns. Gilkey has caught 19 passes for 494 yards and eight touchdowns, Starr has caught nine passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns, and Jack Long has caught six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Pawhuska also made a strong showing Friday on the defensive side of the ball. Sophomore linebacker Tyrel Richardson led the team in tackles with 13, one of which was a sack.

The Huskies had eight sacks Friday -- two by Jack Long, and one each by Tyrel Richardson, Dylan Doyal, Tell Richardson, Deacon Hendren, Jamar Goff, and Gov Camargo. Pawhuska gave up just 195 yards on 67 plays that Commerce ran. Commerce dropped to 1-3 for the season.

Pawhuska is scheduled to play the Fairland Owls this Friday in the annual PHS Homecoming game for football. The win over Commerce was the Huskies' first district game of the season, in District A-5. The Fairland game will also be a district contest.