Pawhuska defeats Hominy, 64-24, in much-touted rivalry game

Pawhuska built a 52-8 halftime lead last Friday over the Hominy Bucks and coasted to a 64-24 home win in a game touted as the "Battle of the Osage."

This was the Huskies' third consecutive win versus Hominy. Pawhuska won, 44-38, in a hotly contested 2018 game, and again defeated the Bucks, 46-12, a year ago at Hominy.

Pawhuska's senior quarterback Bryce Drummond threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 78 more yards and two touchdowns in one half Friday. His younger brother, Todd, led the offense in the second half and threw to freshman Traven Richardson for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Huskies substituted freely during the second half, providing valuable game experience for many of their younger players.

Junior receiver Dalton Hurd led all Pawhuska receivers Friday with eight catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Hurd's most outstanding play, among numerous good ones, came with the Huskies leading 36-8 in the second quarter.

Pawhuska took the ball at its 25-yard line after a Hominy punt. The Huskies were penalized on their first attempt at a first-down play, when the refs spotted a lineman illegally downfield. After the penalty was assessed, Drummond threw to Hurd, who beat his man and ran for an 80-yard touchdown. Lineman Jamar Goff scored on the two-point try and Pawhuska led, 44-8.

Pawhuska receiver Mason Gilkey also had a productive night against Hominy, scoring two touchdowns. Gilkey made a spectacular grab in the north end zone for the Huskies' first touchdown of the game. He also scored toward the end of the first half, on a play that put Pawhuska up, 50-8. Jack Long made the two-point try, and it was 52-8.

The Huskies got off to an odd sort of start Friday, with four of their first 12 points coming on safeties. Pawhuska went up 2-0 when a Hominy snap went astray on a fourth-down-and-24 play that was intended to be a Bucks' punt.

After Bryce Drummond threw to Mason Gilkey for the Huskies' first touchdown, and a two-point conversion made it 10-0 for the home team, another bad-snap play by the Bucks made it 12-0 for Pawhuska with 5:31 to go in the first quarter.

There was also a defensive/offensive sequence for Pawhuska in the second quarter, with the Huskies leading, 28-8, where Bryce Drummond showed his ability to take over a game for a period of time. Drummond was in on defense and intercepted a Hominy pass -- he tipped it and then caught it. The Huskies took over and Jack Long ripped off a carry for a first down, putting the ball at the Hominy 30. Drummond then streaked up the middle on the next play and scored standing. He also ran for the two-point conversion and Pawhuska led, 36-8.

In addition to Drummond, Hagen McGuire had a running touchdown against Hominy, with 3:36 left in the third quarter, that put Pawhuska up by a score of 58-8. The two-point try was unsuccessful.

Pawhuska did not play on Sept. 11 -- it had a bye week to rest, recover and get ready for Hominy after a 60-47 home win over Victory Christian on Sept. 4.

The Huskies are now 3-0 for the season and their next game will be Friday, on the road, versus Commerce, which has a 1-2 record. The Huskies' next home game is slated for Oct. 2 versus Fairland, which lost last Friday to Salina, by a score of 34-0. Fairland is 0-2.