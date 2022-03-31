Luttrell issues statement on sports betting

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, last week shared in a news release that the odds were against his House Bill 3008 getting heard on the House floor this year. The bill, which would add in-person sports betting to the Oklahoma state-tribal gaming compact, previously passed out of committee, 28-3.

"It appears that sports betting won't have a seat at the gaming table this session," Luttrell said. "Despite widespread support statewide, there has not been real interest in hearing this gaming option in the Senate. In the House, we understand the economics of millions of dollars in Oklahoma every week being bet through foreign online gaming operations and Oklahoma not seeing one cent of revenue from this, but I don't want to roll the dice in the Senate and come up craps."

According to Luttrell, there are currently 30 states with legal sports betting and another 15 considering it in 2022. He said that Arkansas has legalized it in their casinos and Kansas is currently working on an agreement of their own.

"I will continue conversations with our tribal gaming partners, the Senate and the Executive branch to ensure a level, competitive playing field with adjoining states, and a fee schedule fair to the tribes and the state, that the Senate can support," Luttrell said. "When we do finally get a sports betting bill passed, it will be a jackpot for our entire state.

Ken Luttrell represents District 37 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes parts of Kay and Osage counties.