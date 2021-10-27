Redistricting special session coming

Rep. Ken Luttrell

As the summer has drawn to a close and we are one month away from the Special Session dealing with Redistricting, I wanted to give you all an interim update.

It's been great being back in the district and I have found myself extremely busy over these past few months. I enjoy the work that I do at the Capitol, but I have loved getting to visit with friends, neighbors and businesses in District 37 to hear your suggestions and concerns.

I have also had meetings with career techs, school superintendents and numerous Chambers of Commerce. As we come out the back end of the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is looking for a way to contribute to the community. I have appreciated hearing all of the ideas about how to enhance our economic outlook, and look forward to working alongside all of you in the coming months.

The fun part of being back in the district full-time has been participating in community events, charity fundraisers, rodeos, motocross and the Pawhuska Cavalcade Parade!

Legislatively, my Energy, Veterans Affairs and Higher Ed & Career Tech committees have all held interim studies on policy, problems and proposed solutions to issues with public input and speakers.

From these studies, we will look at crafting possible legislation to deal with the issues discussed. The conversations that I've had with tribal leaders during the interim have also been productive and informative. I was able to take tours of new tribal facilities, including the Osage Nation meat processing plant by Hominy, where I picked up some Osage bison and bacon patties!

I have had the opportunity to attend several national conferences of organizations I am appointed to, through which I have shared ideas and policy with lawmakers from numerous other states. These include the Southern Legislative Conference, The Energy Council, and the upcoming National Caucus of Native American State Legislators where I serve as Vice Chair of the Tribal Economic Development and Broadband committee.

It has been a pleasure to see all of you while out and about supporting our communities. My next column will address redistricting and what District 37 will look like. Thank you for the trust you have placed in me to represent you and be your family's voice at the Capitol.

If I can help you with anything, feel free to call my Capitol office at (405) 557-7355 or email me at ken.luttrell@okhouse.gov.