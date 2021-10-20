Scripture describes fight against illnesses

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Dear Editor:

Historical medicines and preventatives are dated back to 1400 B.C., when God, himself, instructed Moses on how to fight diseases. Scripture contains numerous references to measures taken to have victory over illnesses.

For example, see Leviticus 13:45 for wearing masks, and Numbers 19 for washing the body, clothes, and housewares.

Numerous verses in the books of Leviticus and Numbers address everything from the use of disinfectants and cleansers to the employment of herbs for medicinal purposes. The scripture also prescribes the use of a quarantine to combat illness.

Modern medicines date back to approximately 1721 (300 years) to the present day. The first inoculation took place in England. The first vaccines were created in 1796 A.D. (smallpox).

Pastor Bill Lay

Prue