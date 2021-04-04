House has been busy with Senate bills

Rep. Ken Luttrell

First, I would like to say Happy Easter to one and all. I know that all of us have faced many challenges over the past year, and any time we can get to be with family is important. I hope you got to take the holiday weekend to escape from the noise of the outside world and enjoy time with loved ones.

This past week was filled with hearing Senate bills in House committees and on the House floor. I serve as Vice Chair of the A&B Select Agencies Committee, and as a member of the Energy and Natural Resources, Higher Education and Career Tech, and Veterans and Military Affairs committees. All will be extremely active over the coming weeks. I wanted to highlight two pieces of important legislation that were passed and signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week.

The House passed Senate Bill 783, authored by Sen. Adam Pugh, Sen. Kim David and Rep. Brad Boles. This bill amends the Education Open Transfer Act to allow students the ability to transfer to another school district at any time, provided the district has space available.

The Senate passed HB 2078, authored by Rep. Kyle Hilbert and Sen. Zack Taylor, which modernizes the education funding formula by basing per-pupil funding on the most recent enrollment data. The previous system gave school districts multiple enrollment figures from which to base their funding, causing some districts to receive state funds for students who are no longer enrolled.

Stitt signed both bills, regarded as the most transformative education reform legislation in Oklahoma history, into law the same day that they passed.

That’s it for this time, but stay tuned for my next update. I hope you all had a blessed Easter. As always, thank you for your continued support.

If I can help you with anything, feel free to call my Capitol office at 405-557-7355 or email me at ken.luttrell@okhouse.gov.

Ken Luttrell represents District 37 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes parts of Kay and Osage counties.