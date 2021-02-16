Luttrell serving as co-chair of Native American Caucus

Rep. Ken Luttrell

The first week of session was a whirlwind, but extremely productive. I’m pleased to be serving on several important committees, including as vice chair of the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee for Non-Appropriated Agencies, and on Energy and Natural Resources, Higher Education and Career Tech, and Veterans and Military Affairs. Additionally I am the co-chair of the House Native American Caucus.

We started the session with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s 2021 State of the State address Feb. 1. The three pillars of his agenda were making Oklahoma a top 10 state for business, delivering taxpayers more for their money, and investing in our fellow Oklahomans. After the highs and lows of 2020, I think it is more important than ever that we support our local businesses and provide a helping hand for our neighbor. During this session I look forward to passing legislation that will provide much needed support for our communities.

In the House, we heard many bills in committee for the first time. I have filed five bills dealing with a variety of issues important to our state including House Bill 1042, the “Oklahoma Revenue and Taxation Reform Act of 2021.” For a full list of the bills I have filed, please visit my House member page at https://www.okhouse.gov/Members/District.aspx?District=37.

We ended the opening week of the session on an extremely high note, as retired U.S. Marine Corps SSG Rowdy Freeman was honored on the House floor and presented with a home built for him by Military Warriors Support Foundation, a nonprofit that provides programs designed to facilitate a smooth and successful transition into civilian life for combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families.

As an Army veteran myself, I found it extremely heartwarming to see the joy on the faces of Freeman and his family members as they were presented with their new home. While Freeman was serving in Afghanistan in 2010, a vehicle he was in struck an improvised explosive device. He was diagnosed with a compressed spine, muscle strain in his back and a concussion. He continues to have hearing and back problems as a result of his injuries, and this new home will make life just a bit easier for him, his wife, and their five children. Any chance you get to honor a veteran and thank them for their service, please take it.

That’s it for this report, but I look forward to updating you frequently as we advance through session.

If I can help you with anything, call my Capitol office at 405-557-7355 or email me at ken.luttrell@okhouse.gov.

Ken Luttrell represents District 37 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes parts of Kay and Osage counties.