Research is advancing to help ag producers

Clay Pope

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Sometimes you see a headline and just go “huh.”

That happened to me today when I came across an article talking about breeding cattle less susceptible to heat stress.

Again, “huh.”

I mean, why not? Humans have been selecting traits in livestock for thousands of years. We breed for milk production, meat production, height, weight, calving ease so why not heat stress?

It seems that researchers from Mississippi State University and the University of Puerto Rico have been studying cattle that have shorter, shinier hair coats resulting from genetics derived from the Senepol cattle breed. Senepol cattle were first developed on the Caribbean Island of St. Croix and bred to withstand the island’s tropical conditions. These cattle have shinier and shorter hair, that makes them more comfortable with high-heat environments and less susceptible to heat stress.

These researchers studied 84 Holsteins with this naturally occurring “slick” gene and found that the animals had lower body temperatures, lower respiration rates, and improved reproductive efficiency in tropical conditions compared to herd mates with traditional hair coats. With this information in hand, scientists from the U.S., New Zealand, and the U.K. successfully used CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology to successfully produce cattle with this “slick coat gene” first seen in the Senepol breed. (If you want to incorporate these traits into your herd, semen from bulls that are homozygous for this gene through both genome editing and conventional breeding is currently available on the market.)

It also seems that in New Zealand researchers are exploring how gene editing can dilute the black hide color of Holstein cattle and make them less susceptible to heat stress. They conducted a study where they used gene editing to switch out the black gene in Holsteins with a semi-dominant color dilution phenotype from Highland and Galloway cattle. The calves that resulted from this work had spotted hide patterns typical of Holsteins, but instead of black, the darker areas of the calves’ hide were a silvery gray color that would attract less heat and suffer less heat stress — and less heat stress means more production.

Case in point -- other research from Australia (where work has been done on selecting sires shown to have improved heat tolerance) has shown that when the temperature humidity index went from 60 to 90°, daughters of bulls determined to be the least tolerant to heat had a decrease in milk production from about 6 to 9 gallons per day while cows from the most heat-tolerant bulls showed no decrease in milk production at all. There have been similar studies out there looking at beef cattle, in fact the American Angus Association now includes a hair shed score in its EPDs (Expected Progeny Differences) to show the genetic potential of cattle to shed their hair earlier to increase adaptability in heat-stressed regions.

The bottom line is that with the challenges we are continuing to see from extreme weather events (heat stress in livestock being among them), it’s good to see research advancing that can help give agriculture producers additional tools to help better prepare for whatever comes our way.

Clay Pope is on outreach contractor with the USDA Southern Plains Climate Hub. You can read more by Clay and listen to his podcast at https://southernplainsperspective.wordpress.com/ or by going to the USDA Southern Plains Climate Hub website.