Area legislators continue to support sports betting bill

Two Oklahoma state legislators who represent Osage County issued statements last week, expressing continued support for sports betting legislation in spite of a setback.
Both Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, and Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, highlighted a need for better communication involving Oklahoma’s Native American tribes and the office of Gov. Kevin Stitt.
in a prepared statement”
,” Coleman continued. “
, Coleman said.
Coleman called on Gov. Stitt to collaborate with tribal leaders.
Luttrell voiced a mixture of disappointment and optimism in a prepared statement.
g
Luttrell said t which
”