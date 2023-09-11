Fisher asks OSBI to probe Kinney matter

The district attorney for Osage County said Friday, Sept. 8 that he had asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to open a formal investigation into whether there is sufficient evidence of Dennis Rader, also known as the “BTK Killer,” being involved in the 1976 disappearance of a Pawhuska teen named Cynthia Dawn Kinney to justify a criminal charge or charges.

District Attorney Mike Fisher provided the Journal-Capital on Friday with a copy of a press release regarding his request for an OSBI investigation. He was scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11 in Pawnee. He asked the newspaper to embargo its story until after the press conference. The Journal-Capital agreed to that request.

Fisher said the OSBI had agreed to take the case.

In recent weeks, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office has shared theories about the possible involvement of the BTK Killer in the disappearance of Cynthia Dawn Kinney, as well as in other unresolved matters. Sheriff Eddie Virden and his undersheriff, Gary Upton, have been quoted in stories written and/or aired by news organizations with both regional and national audiences. Fisher made reference to that activity in his press release.

“Information has been shared with the media during the last 30 days that suggests that Dennis Rader (aka the “BTK killer”) is a suspect in the disappearance of Cynthia Dawn Kinney in 1976. While that information may lead to speculation and rumors, our legal justice system cannot guess as to someone’s involvement in a crime, no matter the history of the person being accused. As of this date, the information that has been shared is insufficient to file criminal charges against Dennis Rader,” Fisher said in his press release.

“Given the interest that this information has garnered, I have asked that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, open a formal investigation into the disappearance of Cynthia Dawn Kinney,” Fisher added in the release. “While there have been prior investigations into Ms. Kinney’s disappearance, I feel it is incumbent upon me, as the district attorney, to do everything possible to ascertain whether Dennis Rader or someone else was involved in her disappearance. Toward that end, the OSBI will pursue all reasonable leads to identify those who may or may not have been involved in Ms. Kinney’s disappearance. If evidence comes to light that is sufficient for the filing of charges, the District Attorney’s Office in District 10 will file those charges as appropriate and as the law requires.”

Fisher also asked that the public respect the privacy of the family members of Cynthia Dawn Kinney.

“As this investigation moves forward, I am asking that everyone respect the privacy of the Kinneys,” Fisher said in his press release. “These are wonderful, kind, broken-hearted folks who have suffered enough. For 47 years they have had to live with not knowing what happened to their daughter. The latest speculation and rumors have only caused them pain, heartache, sleepless nights and emotional distress. Please give them their privacy.”

Fisher told the Journal-Capital in an interview that concern about the well-being of Kinney’s relatives caused him to move at this point to request an investigation by the OSBI.

“It has significantly upset that family, to the point where their health is at risk,” Fisher said regarding the influence on the Kinney family of recent publicity. He voiced a distaste for the use of publicity to attempt to establish criminal-law responsibility for suspicious circumstances.

“I don’t like it when cases are tried in the media,” Fisher said. He also told the Journal-Capital that the Osage County Sheriff’s Office in recent months approached his office and asked if he would agree to give Rader immunity from the Oklahoma death penalty if Rader would give a confession in the Kinney matter. Fisher said he declined the request.

Dennis Rader, 78, is a serial killer who is currently in prison in Kansas. He has not confessed to playing any role in the disappearance of Cynthia Dawn Kinney, or in other as yet unresolved matters.