Commissioners table TV series contract

Osage County commissioners voted Sept. 5 to table consideration of an agenda item regarding the possible signing of a contract to authorize the participation of the Sheriff’s Office in the production of a television series.

District 1 Commissioner Everett Piper was absent, but his deputy, Anthony Hudson, sat in for him. Hudson, along with District 2 Commissioner Steve Talburt and District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright, voted to table the television contract item. Cartwright made the motion to table, explaining he thought the commissioners needed a firm opinion from the district attorney.

Cartwright questioned whether the Sheriff’s Office needed the approval of the commissioners for the contract, but he also tackled the issue regarding the television series proposal that he called “the elephant in the room” – whether the public would view the use of public resources, including time on the job, as providing Sheriff Eddie Virden with subsidized political support.

The position of sheriff will be up for electoral determination in 2024. The Republican Primary is scheduled for June 25. It is already public knowledge that Virden, a Republican who is serving his second four-year term, will have a Republican opponent in veteran law-enforcement professional Bart Perrier.

Undersheriff Gary Upton, who represented the Sheriff’s Office before the commissioners on the contract issue, said the series would be filmed in the October/November time frame, edited in December, and would air in January 2024. He encouraged the commissioners to act quickly, telling them that time was of the essence if the Sheriff’s Office was to be approved for participation in the television series.

Cartwright said he had received questions from constituents already, during weekend shopping trips, about whether the participation of Sheriff’s Office personnel in the television series would amount to a taxpayer-funded but politically motivated endeavor.

Upton denied the participation of the Sheriff’s Office in the television series could accurately be seen as political. He told the county board that the producer of the TV series contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Upton said the TV series was anticipated to generate positive publicity for the county. He said the Sheriff’s Office would have the final “say-so” in regard to whether specific images would be included in programs to be aired. He further characterized the footage of Osage County deputies that would result from participation in the series as essentially a free recruiting video, and he argued that the television series would bolster the county’s efforts to attract tourists.

A promotional handout for the television series -- to be called “The Force” and shown on the CW Network -- said the series would consist of 10 episodes intended to “capture the intensity of police work while delivering the same portraits of heroism and dedication that a show like ‘On Patrol Live’ does, but with a layer of character development and storytelling found only in scripted police programs…until now.”

After it became clear that the county board was not going to immediately approve signing the television contract, Upton became confrontational with the commissioners. He made comments about them possibly having had an unposted meeting Saturday, Sept. 2, and about a “deal” having possibly been made. Later, in additional remarks he offered during the Citizen Comment period of the county board meeting, Upton made reference to a Sept. 2 telephone call and a request having been made for Virden to withdraw the agenda item.

Talburt and Cartwright both defended themselves, saying they had not been involved in any illegal meeting during the weekend.

“I assure my constituents that I have not violated that act,” Cartwright said, making reference to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act. Cartwright pointedly told Upton to do his job and seek to have him (Cartwright) prosecuted if he had evidence of a legal violation.

During his Citizens Comment remarks, Upton insulted District Attorney Mike Fisher by comparing him unfavorably with David L. Moss, a former Tulsa County district attorney who died suddenly in 1995 at the age of 47.

“I don’t need this job,” Upton said regarding his position as Osage County undersheriff. “I was doing fine in retirement.”

Upton also complained about Fisher having provided copies of email messages regarding the television contract to the Pawhuska Journal-Capital.

As a courtesy, the newspaper had informed Upton that it had obtained copies of the email messages. Upton, in turn, used that courtesy notification as the basis for a public complaint.

A representative of the newspaper told the commissioners during the Citizen Comment period that the newspaper, on its own initiative, had called Fisher on Sept. 1 and asked him his professional, legal opinion of the television contract. Fisher said he had concerns about the contract. The newspaper then made a formal, written Oklahoma Open Records request to Fisher for a copy of the contract and copies of any and all emails regarding the contract. Fisher complied with the request.

The Journal-Capital offered Bart Perrier an opportunity to comment for this story. He said that he was grateful for the opportunity, but he respectfully declined.