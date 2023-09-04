'Butch' Reynolds retires from post office

When Clarence “Butch” Reynolds retired last week from the U.S. Postal Service, he took 31 years of experience with him.

“He knows where everybody lives,” Pawhuska Postmaster James Stabler said of Reynolds, 84. “He’s our main guy that keeps everything together.”

Butch’s last day was Thursday, Aug. 31. A going-away party had been planned for him.

“We’re going to do the sendoff right,” Stabler said in an interview Aug. 29. That included preparing to give Reynolds the gift of a watch.

Reynolds would start his USPS shift at 6 a.m., distributing packages so they could be delivered later in the day along a half-dozen mail routes.

At 8:30 a.m., he would open to the public the service window at the front of the Pawhuska office and begin waiting on customers.

“I guess I’d have to say the people. I enjoy them,” Reynolds said, when asked what he will miss about his work. His shift lasted until 1 p.m., or sometimes a bit longer if there were complications.

Reynolds said he had worked with 13 postmasters in his time, and he characterized Stabler as “the best of the bunch.” He had intended to retire at the same time as Stabler, but reached the conclusion that now was actually the right time to go.

“I am still physically able to travel. My wife wants to travel,” Reynolds said, when asked what he would do in retirement. That is the first agenda, he said. Reynolds and his wife, Judie, will have been married 62 years this October. The Reynolds’s have daughters who live in the Pawhuska area, and they have both grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Reynolds is also known to many people because of his work as a youth sports game official. He said that he had worked 49 years as an umpire or referee for baseball, fast-pitch softball, football and basketball games. He noted that he switched from baseball to fast-pitch softball, in part because the girls played faster.

He expressed concern about younger generations of game officials receiving too little training and taking too little pride in their work. A lot of good umpires and referees have quit because of constant criticism, he said.

Reynolds explained he was preparing to take a trip with a grandson to watch baseball games. They were to watch a minor league game in Oklahoma City, then fly to St. Louis and take part in a bus tour to several Major League Baseball cities.

He also anticipates keeping up with the athletic performances and achievements of the youth of the family.