Rodger Milleson enjoys chicken bowtie pasta

Carla Core Brown

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

The residents in Ward 4 of Pawhuska are very proud to have City Councilman Rodger Milleson represent them as their voice and advocate. They know he will give ear to their ideas, will help be an inspiration to his community, and be dedicated to making Pawhuska a more united, more connected place to live.

After a hard day’s work, Rodger’s wife Karen knows exactly how to put a smile on her husband’s face. Karen shared, “Rodger loves for me to make this recipe for him.”

Karen Milleson’s Chicken Bowtie Pasta

4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cubed

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 or 2 envelope(s) dry Italian dressing mix

8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

10 ¾ ounce can of cream of chicken soup

2-3 oz. parmesan cheese

½-1 tsp, garlic powder

3-5 slices cooked bacon, crumbled

8-12 oz. bowtie pasta, cooked according to package

1. Put chicken, melted butter, and dressing mix in slow cooker. Stir together gently.

2. Cover and cook on Low 5-6 hours.

3. Stir in cream cheese, garlic powder, and soup. Cover and cook on high for 30 minutes, or until heated through. Add bacon and bowtie pasta.

**Now, how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR???!!!