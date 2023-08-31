Housing is a problem in Pawhuska

The firm that is helping Pawhuska city government with the development of a new comprehensive plan for the future development of the community gave an interim report Monday evening, Aug. 28 at the Community Center. About 40-45 people attended the session.

TSW, the firm that has been gathering survey data from people who live and work in Pawhuska, said that data from 140 survey responses submitted as of Aug. 16 showed concern about the city’s housing situation.

According to TSW, persons responding to the survey overwhelmingly characterized the availability of housing in Pawhuska as “poor.”

According to TSW, single-family homes in Pawhuska “tend to be older and of lower value than others in the county or in the state overall.” TSW added that the median value of a home in Pawhuska is just over $100,000, “which is less than two-thirds of the value of homes in Osage County and Oklahoma overall.”

The median age of a home in Pawhuska is 58 years, TSW said. Additionally, permitting activity for new home construction in Pawhuska “has dropped to zero since 2010,” the firm reported.

TSW said that over 40 percent of homes sold in Pawhuska is the last five years have been purchased for between $50,000 and $100,000.

Survey respondents reportedly identified a “variety of housing options” as one of the top areas where Pawhuska should focus.