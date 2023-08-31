Commissioners give go-ahead to annex

Osage County commissioners voted, 3-0, on Aug. 28 to proceed with a $10.5 million bond issue and the construction of a courthouse annex building just north of the county courthouse.

The bond term is 30 years, with an interest rate of 5.47 percent and a projected monthly payment of $59,750. The money for the repayment is to come from county Use Tax revenues. As of 2022-23, the county’s average monthly Use Tax revenue was $152,975. No new tax money was estimated to be necessary to pay for the annex.

With costs factored in, the amount of bond issue money to be available for the annex project was $9,460,069.

District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright made the motion for the approval. He recalled that he had observed and participated in some 15 years of discussions about the potential construction of new space for Osage County government.

“If we don’t attack the issue today, we are passing the buck down the road,” Cartwright said. The vote took place after a financial presentation by District 1 Commissioner Everett Piper regarding the cost of building, furnishing and providing security for the annex, which is to house the operations of the County Assessor, the County Clerk, the District Attorney and the County Treasurer.

Piper said that the total construction cost, based on bids that the commissioners opened in a special meeting Aug. 18 would be an estimated $7,612,839.69.

The approximately $7.612 million for construction included slightly more than $450,000 for contingencies.

Piper reminded persons in attendance at the Aug. 28 meeting of the commissioners that he is philosophically a “no-debt guy” and he would not have voted to incur debt to build an annex if the decision had been his to make. By the time he became a county commissioner, in January 2023, the county board had already approved a bond-anticipation note to provide temporary financing for activities related to the annex project.

“I can’t put that toothpaste back in the tube, nor can you,” Piper said.

The bond-anticipation note was due to be paid off on Sept. 1. The total cost of the temporary financing was $658,463. Piper described that money as an amount that would effectively be “flushed” if the county board were to decide not to proceed with the annex project.

Piper also explained that, as the current county board’s point person on the annex project, he had overseen changes that led to the size of the building being reduced from about 24,000 square feet to some $19,000 square feet. A breezeway that had been proposed to link the courthouse and the annex was eliminated from the project plans, and a decision was made not to reduce the elevation of the site where the annex will be built. Additionally, the county changed owner’s representatives for the project.

Piper estimated that the changes that occurred on his watch saved the county close to $3 million on the annex.

District 2 Commissioner Steve Talburt commended Piper for doing “everything that he can to bring this into line.”

Piper took the position that the annex project had been seriously out of line by the time he took office. He said that Dalton Higgins, the owner’s representative for the annex project, will offer a presentation at the county board’s first meeting after the Labor Day holiday regarding the use of $4 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, as well as accrued interest on that money, to make improvements to the county courthouse.

A longer term issue that Piper began to address is the need for a maintenance plan for county buildings that would help to prevent the need for major, high-dollar building construction projects.

“Our buildings are crumbling and there’s not really a good reason for that to be so,” he said.