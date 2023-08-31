Buchanan shares cobbler recipe

Carla Core Brown

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

It is exciting to be able to share a delectable recipe from another one of the members of our Pawhuska City Council. It is my goal to host each City Council member as a guest contributor to Local Flavor, and by doing so, continue to help weave our hearts more closely together.Mayor Mark Buchanan is a man with a servant’s heart. Besides being a wonderfully devoted family man, Mark fulfills a spiritual role as he serves God as the pastor of his church, Pawhuska Bible Church. Then, because Mark is also a humanitarian, he gives of his time, energy, and largehearted self to do whatever he can to promote goodwill within the city of Pawhuska from his seat as our Mayor. Lastly, I think he works a little magic when the following recipe is prepared. (A man of many talents!)

Mayor Buchanan’s Magical Caramel Cobbler

1 stick of butter1 and ½ cups of self-rising flour1 and ½ cups of granulated sugar¾ cup milk1 tsp. vanilla1 and ½ cups of hot water1 and ½ cups of light brown sugarMelt butter in 8” x 11” panMix flour, sugar, milk and vanilla and pour over butter. DO NOT STIR!Sprinkle brown sugar over this. DO NOT STIR!Pour hot water over sugar. DO NOT STIR!Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until crust is brownNow how’s that for a little LOCAL FLAVOR???!!!