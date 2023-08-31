Board to review budgets Sept. 7

The Osage County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Sept. 7 to review and approve departmental budget requests for the current fiscal year. The meeting is to be held at the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Extension building at the county fairgrounds.

Citizens interested in knowing more about county department budgets, and the funding requests being made by department heads, can attend the meeting and listen. There is also an agenda item that will allow citizens to comment briefly – for up to 3 minutes each.

The budget request review meeting was initially scheduled for Aug. 29, but it had to be rescheduled after the discovery that not all members of the Board of County Commissioners received the appropriate notice.

A review of the email that went out on Aug. 22 regarding the meeting showed that District 2 Commissioner Steve Talburt and District 1 Commissioner Everett Piper both received notice of the proposed Aug. 29 meeting. District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright, however, did not receive the notice.

Agendas for the Osage County board typically contain an item, right before adjournment, to allow the public to comment on matters that have been discussed by the commissioners during that meeting. The public comment provision is not legally required, but it is by now an established part of the way that Osage County government does things.

Questions arose during the county board’s Aug. 28 meeting about whether citizens attending the meeting could comment before a vote was taken regarding the building of an administrative annex building. One of the questions was whether District Attorney Mike Fisher, whose office provides legal advice to the commissioners, was in some way preventing the public from talking immediately prior to a vote.

District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright said Fisher had not exercised any influence on the board’s policy about public comments

“We have to make decisions. Sometimes, we are going to make decisions that are unpopular,” Cartwright said.

District 1 Commissioner Everett Piper also denied that Fisher had anything to do with the comment policy.

“Mike Fisher has nothing to do with anything,” Piper said. He expressed sympathy toward the desire of residents to be heard.

District 2 Commissioner Steve Talburt explained he had received advice from the state Association of County Commissioners (ACCO) in regard to managing meetings more effectively. He said that constant public comments, if they are made at the same time that commissioners are trying to make decisions, can be a problem.

Talburt said ACCO pointed out that Osage County did not have to set aside a public comment period, but added that he did not want to eliminate the comment period.